Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 36.45 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 5.51% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.4530.405.795.662.292.231.691.701.341.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News