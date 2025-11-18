Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 24100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14195.71% to Rs 100.07 crore

Net profit of Silverline Technologies rose 24100.00% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14195.71% to Rs 100.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.100.070.709.715.719.720.049.700.037.260.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News