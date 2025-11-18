RITES signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

To provide consultancy services and facilitate infra investment in Andhra Pradesh

RITES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh. The partnership aims at providing consultancy services to facilitate investments in infrastructure and industrial development across key sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the MoU, RITES will extend its technical expertise across key infrastructure consultancy domains, including feasibility studies, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Project Management Consultancy, Bid Management, and Third Party Inspection & audit services. The collaboration spans a wide range of sectors such as transport systems, ports, waterways, power, water and wastewater, buildings, and industrial infrastructure, among others.