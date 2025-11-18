Tata Power arm commissions 300 MW solar project for NHPC in Rajasthan

Tata Power Company said its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has commissioned a 300 MW domestic-content-compliant solar power project for NHPC at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project, executed over two and a half years, highlights TPRELs strong project management and technical capabilities. Alongside the NHPC project, TPREL is also supplying DCR-compliant cells and modules for SJVNs 1 GW project and NLCs 300 MW project in Rajasthan, both nearing commissioning.

The plant uses high-efficiency solar modules manufactured by TP Solar Limited, Tirunelveli, strengthening the companys commitment to domestic manufacturing and clean energy growth. The project will supply power to PSPCL and is expected to generate about 17,230 million units of green electricity over its operating life. Built in challenging terrain, the project stands out for its robust engineering and innovative execution.

About 7.75 lakh modules were installed for the project. Over 300 local workers were employed, and several local vendors were developed, contributing to livelihood creation and boosting the regional economy. With this commissioning, TPREL reinforces its position as a key partner for large-scale renewable projects, supporting Indias target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and its net-zero goal by 2070. Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.