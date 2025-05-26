Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 695.23 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem declined 27.40% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 695.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.16% to Rs 187.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 2792.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2356.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
