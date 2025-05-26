Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 695.23 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 27.40% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 695.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.16% to Rs 187.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 2792.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2356.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales695.23740.97 -6 2792.892356.74 19 OPM %8.5510.38 -8.8310.78 - PBDT58.6976.36 -23 240.75250.60 -4 PBT55.4373.74 -25 228.38240.77 -5 NP44.2760.98 -27 187.03195.15 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2025 quarter

RateGain Travel Tech gallops after Q4 PAT climbs 9.6% YoY

Indices turn rangebound; metal shares shine

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story