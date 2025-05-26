Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 695.23 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 27.40% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 695.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.16% to Rs 187.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 2792.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2356.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

695.23740.972792.892356.748.5510.388.8310.7858.6976.36240.75250.6055.4373.74228.38240.7744.2760.98187.03195.15

