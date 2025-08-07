Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 272.92 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 3.42% to Rs 46.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 272.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 260.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.272.92260.0118.2019.1470.0367.7361.3358.2446.9345.38

