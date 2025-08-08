Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 1227.92 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 3.78% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 1227.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1052.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1227.921052.809.169.3496.3784.7576.6567.6667.8265.35

