AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 21.56% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 243.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.243.71223.5113.9814.0037.3433.4927.9824.2120.7517.07

