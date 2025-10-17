Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) today announced the merger of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCFL) with Paradeep Phosphates (PPL), effective from 16 October 2025.

With this merger, PPL becomes one of the largest fertilizer producers in the private sector, as MCFL is now fully integrated into its operations, creating a unified company with a strong, consolidated national footprint. The combined entity enhances PPL's manufacturing scale and market reach, increasing total fertilizer production capacity by over 23% from 3.0 million to 3.7 million metric tonnes per annum.

The merger strengthens PPL's presence in southern India while complementing its established markets in the north, west, central, and eastern regions further reinforcing its pan-India coverage. Together, the combined entity will benefit from a wider product portfolio and a more efficient supply chain. By pooling the assets and expertise of both companies, PPL can now offer a broader crop specific fertilizer mix, better inventory planning, and optimized distribution through an extensive network of dealers and partners. The integration also brings economies of scale in production and logistics, helping reduce costs and improve service quality for farmers and customers across the country.

Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Paradeep Phosphates, said, This merger marks a significant milestone in PPL's growth journey. Together, we can operate at a larger scale and offer a stronger, more agile, and diverse product portfolio. Our expanded distribution network and streamlined supply chain will enable us to serve farmers more effectively across India. Guided by our shared belief in putting the farmer first, this combined strength positions us for future growth and reinforces our commitment to delivering lasting value to all stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

