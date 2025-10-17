Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) today announced the merger of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCFL) with Paradeep Phosphates (PPL), effective from 16 October 2025.

With this merger, PPL becomes one of the largest fertilizer producers in the private sector, as MCFL is now fully integrated into its operations, creating a unified company with a strong, consolidated national footprint. The combined entity enhances PPL's manufacturing scale and market reach, increasing total fertilizer production capacity by over 23% from 3.0 million to 3.7 million metric tonnes per annum.

The merger strengthens PPL's presence in southern India while complementing its established markets in the north, west, central, and eastern regions further reinforcing its pan-India coverage. Together, the combined entity will benefit from a wider product portfolio and a more efficient supply chain. By pooling the assets and expertise of both companies, PPL can now offer a broader crop specific fertilizer mix, better inventory planning, and optimized distribution through an extensive network of dealers and partners. The integration also brings economies of scale in production and logistics, helping reduce costs and improve service quality for farmers and customers across the country.