Concord Control Systems allots 37.95 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Concord Control Systems has allotted 37,95,092 fully paid up bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in ratio of 3:5 on 17 October 2025. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 10,12,02,450/- (1,01,20,245) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

