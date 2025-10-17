Concord Control Systems allots 37.95 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Concord Control Systems has allotted 37,95,092 fully paid up bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in ratio of 3:5 on 17 October 2025. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 10,12,02,450/- (1,01,20,245) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up).

