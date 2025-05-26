Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 205.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.893.92 -26 15.6213.78 13 OPM %-144.98-331.63 --46.29-146.73 - PBDT-6.64221.49 PL -18.62206.13 PL PBT-6.99222.06 PL -19.23205.82 PL NP-6.88220.60 PL -20.14205.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story