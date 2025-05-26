Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 205.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.893.9215.6213.78-144.98-331.63-46.29-146.73-6.64221.49-18.62206.13-6.99222.06-19.23205.82-6.88220.60-20.14205.10

