PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 418.77 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts rose 10.11% to Rs 75.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 418.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 235.73% to Rs 233.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 1675.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1576.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

