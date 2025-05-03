Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit rises 688.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.36% to Rs 49.47 croreNet profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem rose 688.46% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 49.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.29% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 165.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
