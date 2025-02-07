Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vision Cinemas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vision Cinemas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Vision Cinemas reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.790 0 OPM %25.320 -PBDT0.20-0.34 LP PBT0.15-0.40 LP NP0.15-0.39 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 58.66% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story