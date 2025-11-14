Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 113.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.511.1535.1026.090.490.290.470.240.470.22

