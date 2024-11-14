Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 49.61 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 51.47% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.6142.8612.0310.203.922.632.781.822.061.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News