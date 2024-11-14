Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:38 AM IST
Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 49.61 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 51.47% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.6142.86 16 OPM %12.0310.20 -PBDT3.922.63 49 PBT2.781.82 53 NP2.061.36 51

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

