Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 6.86 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.868.66 -21 24.7725.12 -1 OPM %1.461.73 -2.302.15 - PBDT0.080.13 -38 0.460.41 12 PBT0.030.11 -73 0.310.37 -16 NP0.010.06 -83 0.190.26 -27

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

