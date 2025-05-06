Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 6.86 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.868.6624.7725.121.461.732.302.150.080.130.460.410.030.110.310.370.010.060.190.26

