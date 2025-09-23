Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO adds 21 lakh net members in Jul-25, up 5.5% on year

EPFO adds 21 lakh net members in Jul-25, up 5.5% on year

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for July 2025, revealing a net addition of 21.04 lakh members. The year-on-year change shows a growth of 5.55% in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits. EPFO enrolled around 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025.This addition in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

A key aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 5.98 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 61.06% of the total new subscribers added in July 2025. Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for July 2025 is approximately 9.13 lakh reflecting a growth of 4.09 % from the previous year in July 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 16.43 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in July 2025. This figure displays a significant 12.12% year-over-year growth compared to July 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.80 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in July 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.42 lakh, with a year over year growth of 0.17% compared to July 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 60.85% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 12.80 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.47% of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

