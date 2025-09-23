Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rallied 4.75% to Rs 30 after the company has secured two significant contracts from Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL), collectively valued at approximately Rs 2,565.81 crore.

The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the development of six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

The first contract, Package PC-05, is valued at around Rs 1,418.30 crore and includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using shield TBMs, a cut-and-cover tunnel, and an underground ramp at Mithapur. It also includes the construction of three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.

The second contract, Package PC-06, worth approximately Rs 1,147.51 crore, covers an underground ramp at Rukanpura and the construction of three additional stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo.

Both packages also include architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works along the DanapurKhemnichak Corridor.

With these new orders, HCC continues to reinforce its leadership in Indias metro infrastructure space. The company is currently executing key projects, including Mumbai Metro Line III (4 km of twin tunnels and four stations), Indore Metro Phase I (5.66 km of TBM-driven tunnels and seven stations), and two packages of the Chennai Metro.

Over the years, HCC has played a pivotal role in the growth of Indias metro network, having contributed to the successful execution of major portions of the Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I, and Kolkata Metro.

Hindustan Construction Company is principally engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 355% to Rs 104.83 crore on 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

