Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 14,233 equity shares under ESOP on 23 September 2025. With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,28,78,01,284 divided into 64,39,00,642 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,28,78,29,750 divided into 64,39,14,875 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.

