Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 14,233 equity shares under ESOP on 23 September 2025. With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,28,78,01,284 divided into 64,39,00,642 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,28,78,29,750 divided into 64,39,14,875 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices recover losses; PSU bank shares rallies

EPFO adds 21 lakh net members in Jul-25, up 5.5% on year

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

Shalby slips after three-day rally

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story