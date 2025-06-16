Passenger vehicle sales grow 3.9% in April 2025, reports SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the Auto industry data for the month of April 2025.

As per SIAM, the total production of Passenger Vehicles1, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in April 2025 was 2,318,882 units.

The passenger vehicle sales for April stood at 3,48,847 units. Three-wheeler sales were 49,441 units in April 2025 and two-wheeler sales were 1,458,784 units.

According to SIAM, passenger vehicles segment posted its highest ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 Lakh units, with a growth of 3.9% as compared to April 2024. Three-Wheelers de-grew marginally by (-) 0.7% compared to April of previous year, with sales of 0.49 Lakh units.