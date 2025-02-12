The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 98.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 55.00 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 98.39% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.0044.507.057.482.501.561.550.791.230.62

