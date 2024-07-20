Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 199.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 7173.06 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 199.60% to Rs 262.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 7173.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7767.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7173.067767.105.662.17416.11187.16359.15119.50262.9087.75

