Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 354 cr

Shipping Corp Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 354 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shipping Corporation of India reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 366.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.76%, compared to Rs 298.3 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses decreased 12.45% year on year to Rs 1,107.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 689.66 crore (down 19.34% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 127.08 crore (up 6.43% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 30.52 crore (down 24.45% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 200.87 crore (down 7.96% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 132.64 crore (down 47.09% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 913.28 crore (down 6.83% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 72.33 crore (down 6.44% YoY), during the quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India shed 0.50% to Rs 200.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welcure Drugs to consider proposal for stock split and bonus issue

Board of International Gemmological Institute(I)L recommends first interim dividend

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story