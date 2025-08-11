Shipping Corp Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 354 cr

Shipping Corporation of India reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 366.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.76%, compared to Rs 298.3 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses decreased 12.45% year on year to Rs 1,107.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 689.66 crore (down 19.34% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 127.08 crore (up 6.43% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 30.52 crore (down 24.45% YoY) during the period under review.