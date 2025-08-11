Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 656.22 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 43.63% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 656.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 691.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.656.22691.384.306.4131.6447.3118.9633.4514.1125.03

