Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 30.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 30.79% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 319.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 303.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.319.08303.322.431.1211.0413.238.0510.105.988.64

