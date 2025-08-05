Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.01% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 8.59% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 52.01% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.4423.8414.697.382.242.322.142.291.171.28

