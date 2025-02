Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 11.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 88.39 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 11.08% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 88.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.3987.2710.208.945.685.774.654.743.813.43

