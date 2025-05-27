Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.69% to Rs 66.23 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 36.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.69% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.21% to Rs 7.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 308.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 316.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

66.2381.45308.24316.8711.3411.7110.7310.885.946.8324.2026.412.593.9511.1615.711.702.687.3710.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News