Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 1055.55 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 147.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 1055.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 944.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 338.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.44% to Rs 4118.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4178.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1055.55944.214118.164178.188.900.3211.282.94106.910.85482.00106.3966.92-33.10328.55-19.25147.62-41.32338.18-4.04

