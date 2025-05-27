Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 112.80 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles rose 2.94% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 29.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 426.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

112.80119.20426.20432.5020.1222.7319.1919.6322.7024.6080.8077.1010.8014.2036.4039.0010.5010.2029.1030.10

