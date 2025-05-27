Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 112.80 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles rose 2.94% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 29.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 426.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.80119.20 -5 426.20432.50 -1 OPM %20.1222.73 -19.1919.63 - PBDT22.7024.60 -8 80.8077.10 5 PBT10.8014.20 -24 36.4039.00 -7 NP10.5010.20 3 29.1030.10 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 253.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story