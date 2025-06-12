Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of One 97 Communications, which operates the payments platform Paytm, fell 5.56% to Rs 906.80.

The drop came after the Finance Ministry dismissed reports suggesting the government was considering the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

Currently, banks and payment service providers like Paytm do not earn MDR on UPI payments, as the government has waived such charges to promote digital payments. However, recent online reports claimed that MDR might be reintroduced for high-value UPI transactions, sparking speculation in the market.

In a strongly worded statement, the Finance Ministry called these claims "baseless and sensational," adding that such misinformation creates unnecessary uncertainty and fear among citizens.

Back in March, the Payments Council of India, representing digital payment firms, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to consider reintroducing MDR, suggesting a 0.3% charge on large UPI transactions and a nominal MDR on RuPay debit card transactions.

UPI processed 18.68 billion transactions in May. In value terms, UPI transactions totalled Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May, up from Rs 23.95 lakh crore in April. The May figures also mark a 33^ year-on-year jump in transaction volume, compared to 14.03 billion transactions recorded in the same month last year. The average daily transaction amount for May stood at Rs 81,106 crore, while the average daily transaction volume was 602 million. The success of UPI placed India in a leadership position with a share of 48.5% in global real-time payments by volume.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The fintech company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 539.80 crore for Q4 March 2025, lower than net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell by 15.7% to Rs 1,911.50 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 2,267.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story