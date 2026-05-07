One 97 Communication (Paytm) jumped 7.27% to Rs 1,191 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 184 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 540 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 18.41% YoY to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 March 2026.

The company posted a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 173 crore in Q4 FY26, against a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional gain stood at Rs 21 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA turned positive at Rs 132 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a negative EBITDA of Rs 88 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 27% YoY to Rs 6.5 lakh crore, due to investments in products, distribution and service. Revenue from financial services distribution grew 52% YoY to Rs 2,593 crore. On an annual basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 552 crore in Fy26 compred with net loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 22.28% to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 6,900 crore in FY25. The company recently announced that the board of Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) has approved the winding-up of PPBL, following the cancellation of its banking licence by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).