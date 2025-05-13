Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

One 97 Communications Ltd clocked volume of 302.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 79.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares

Metro Brands Ltd, DLF Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2025.

One 97 Communications Ltd clocked volume of 302.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 79.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.13% to Rs.847.90. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 72443 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 41.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1736 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.1,105.95. Volumes stood at 2429 shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd registered volume of 15.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.06% to Rs.681.15. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd saw volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20456 shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.846.55. Volumes stood at 18624 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93805 shares. The stock rose 5.06% to Rs.111.00. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

