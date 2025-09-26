Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT stocks tumble after Accenture issues cautious FY26 guidance

IT stocks tumble after Accenture issues cautious FY26 guidance

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic IT stocks fell sharply after Accenture reported its Q4 and FY25 results and issued a cautious outlook for FY26.

The Nifty IT index fell 2.54% to 33,670.85, extending its losing streak to six sessions with a cumulative decline of 8.38%.

Oracle Financial Services Software dropped 4.19%, Coforge slipped 3.32%, Persistent Systems declined 2.92%, Infosys shed 2.87%, Mphasis fell 2.82% and Wipro lost 2.75%. Tech Mahindra was down 2.34%, LTIMindtree 2.26%, Tata Consultancy Services 2.11% and HCL Technologies 2.01%.

Accenture's Q4 FY25 revenue rose 7% year-on-year to $17.6 billion, supported by demand for AI-driven services. For FY26, the company projected revenue growth of 2%-5% in local currency, or 3%-6% excluding the U.S. federal business impact. It guided for full-year GAAP EPS of $13.19-$13.57 (up 9%-12%) and adjusted EPS of $13.52-$13.90 (up 5%-8%). The company expects to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders in fiscal year 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar capacity at Bhuj

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

RailTel Corp secures Rs 970-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story