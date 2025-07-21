Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the improved profitability, revenue from operations declined 5.35% year-on-year to Rs 1,885.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 565 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company also reported a profit before tax of Rs 72.30 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 73.33 crore in Q1 FY25.

Reliance Power reported total debt servicing of Rs 584 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The companys debt-to-equity ratio remains among the lowest in the industry. As of the end of the quarter, the companys net worth stood at Rs 16,431 crore.

On the operational front, the companys flagship 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh was among the top-performing plants in the country, achieving a plant load factor (PLF) of approximately 91%. The 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh reported availability of around 97% during the quarter.

In a significant development in the renewable energy segment, Reliance Powers subsidiary, Reliance NuEnergy, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN a leading Navratna public sector enterprisefor Indias largest ISTS-connected solar-plus-battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The 350 MW project will include the installation of 600 MW of solar DC capacity and a 175 MW / 700 MWh BESS at a tariff of Rs 3.33/kWh, awarded through a competitive bidding process.

With this project, Reliance Power has emerged as Indias largest player in the solar-plus-BESS segment, boasting a portfolio of 2.4 GW of solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity, cementing its leadership in the new energy landscape.

Reliance Power has been established to develop, construct, and operate power projects both in India and internationally. The company on its own and through its subsidiaries has a large portfolio of power generation capacity, both in operation and in capacity under development.

The scrip shed 0.30% to Rs 63.89 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T's subsidiary to set-up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's facility in Haryana

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

ABB India Ltd spurts 1.86%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story