Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the same period last year.Despite the improved profitability, revenue from operations declined 5.35% year-on-year to Rs 1,885.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 565 crore in Q1 FY26.
The company also reported a profit before tax of Rs 72.30 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 73.33 crore in Q1 FY25.
Reliance Power reported total debt servicing of Rs 584 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The companys debt-to-equity ratio remains among the lowest in the industry. As of the end of the quarter, the companys net worth stood at Rs 16,431 crore.
On the operational front, the companys flagship 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh was among the top-performing plants in the country, achieving a plant load factor (PLF) of approximately 91%. The 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh reported availability of around 97% during the quarter.
In a significant development in the renewable energy segment, Reliance Powers subsidiary, Reliance NuEnergy, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN a leading Navratna public sector enterprisefor Indias largest ISTS-connected solar-plus-battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The 350 MW project will include the installation of 600 MW of solar DC capacity and a 175 MW / 700 MWh BESS at a tariff of Rs 3.33/kWh, awarded through a competitive bidding process.
With this project, Reliance Power has emerged as Indias largest player in the solar-plus-BESS segment, boasting a portfolio of 2.4 GW of solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity, cementing its leadership in the new energy landscape.
Reliance Power has been established to develop, construct, and operate power projects both in India and internationally. The company on its own and through its subsidiaries has a large portfolio of power generation capacity, both in operation and in capacity under development.
The scrip shed 0.30% to Rs 63.89 on the BSE.
