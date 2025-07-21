Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

From CARE

Piramal Pharma announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings assigned to the company as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1 (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed)

Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)

Issuer rating - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)

Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)

Commercial paper - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)

