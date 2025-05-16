String Metaverse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 153.85 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse reported to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 153.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 225.79% to Rs 35.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 169.40% to Rs 407.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

153.850407.36151.2110.07010.128.5315.71042.0813.7413.01-0.0835.3411.5512.91-0.8135.2510.82

