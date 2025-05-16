Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 102.45 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 41.98% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 102.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.12% to Rs 35.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 335.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

