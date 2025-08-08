BSE consolidated net profit rises 103.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 958.39 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 103.51% to Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 958.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.958.39601.8765.3146.92728.28371.23701.40347.34539.41265.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News