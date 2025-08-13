Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1640.3, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1640.3, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80559.71, up 0.4%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has slipped around 2.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.96 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1642.4, up 1.12% on the day.