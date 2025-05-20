Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 128.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 268.68 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 128.86% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 268.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 79.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 794.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 989.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

