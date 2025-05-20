Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 508.73 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 7.24% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 508.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.13% to Rs 202.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 1912.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

508.73403.741912.631537.1417.3518.8118.2217.7489.3977.37356.00265.7268.6462.96286.82214.4848.4445.17202.34153.14

