Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 15.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 54.32 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets declined 15.32% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.3243.64 24 OPM %15.9222.39 -PBDT9.5110.54 -10 PBT7.749.31 -17 NP5.756.79 -15
