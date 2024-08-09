Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 15.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 54.32 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 15.32% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.3243.6415.9222.399.5110.547.749.315.756.79

