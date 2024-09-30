NMDC Ltd Spikes 3.85%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.11%

NMDC Ltd has added 9.61% over last one month compared to 6.69% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX
NMDC Ltd rose 3.85% today to trade at Rs 244.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.11% to quote at 34626.34. The index is up 6.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.21% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 49.21 % over last one year compared to the 29.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
NMDC Ltd has added 9.61% over last one month compared to 6.69% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 286.35 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.3 on 09 Oct 2023.
