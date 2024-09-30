NMDC Ltd Spikes 3.85%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.11%

NMDC Ltd has added 9.61% over last one month compared to 6.69% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 3.85% today to trade at Rs 244.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.11% to quote at 34626.34. The index is up 6.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.21% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 49.21 % over last one year compared to the 29.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp