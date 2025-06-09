Persistent Systems gains on re-appointing Dr. Anand Deshpande as MD

Persistent Systems added 1.22% to Rs 5,747.85 after the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Anand Deshpande as the managing director (MD) of the company for a next term of 5 consecutive years.

Dr. Anand Deshpande is the founder, chairman, and managing director of Persistent Systems since inception and is responsible for the overall leadership of the company. He is also the promoter shareholder of the company.

Dr. Deshpande received his Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) with Honours (Hons.) in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, in 1984 and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA in 1986 and 1989 respectively. He has been recognised by both his alma maters - as a Distinguished Alumnus by IIT Kharagpur in 2012 and with the Career Achievement Award by the School of Informatics of Indiana University in 2007.

Dr. Anand is a founding trustee of the Persistent Foundation, a trustee of the VLDB Endowment, the co-chair of the Biotechnology Research Innovation Council (BRIC) set up by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and the Chairman of the VJTI Board of Governors. He is also an honorary Adjunct Professor of Practice at the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship at IIT Bombay. He is on the Board of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Pune, a trustee on the Board of BAIF and has served industry associations as a past President of Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP), Pune Chapter of Computer Society of India (CSI), and CIIs Pune Zonal Council.