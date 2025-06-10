Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5955, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.49% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5974.5, up 2.8% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 59.49% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.