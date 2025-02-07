Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6240, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 13.39% jump in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6240, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 0.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.95, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6254.05, up 0.39% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 44.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 13.39% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 92.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News