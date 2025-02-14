Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3882.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3882.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 5.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22344.3, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3882.9, down 2.16% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd tumbled 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News