Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG to purchase 7.5 MMTPA LNG from QatarEnergy

Petronet LNG to purchase 7.5 MMTPA LNG from QatarEnergy

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Petronet LNG has successfully concluded and executed a LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement (LNG SPA) for purchase of around 7.5 MMTPA LNG with QatarEnergy on long-term basis today. This is pursuant to extension of an existing LNG SPA for LNG supply of around 7.5 MMTPA LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement on FOB basis, signed on 31 July 1999 for supplies till 2028. Under the new agreement, LNG supplies will be made on delivered (DES) basis commencing from 2028 till 2048.

This LNG SPA between PLL and QatarEnergy will ensure energy security of the India and assure continued supplies of regasified LNG to major consuming sectors like fertilisers, CGD, refineries & petchem, power and other industries

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Market near day's high; Pharma stocks rally for 3rd day

Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story