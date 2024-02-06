Petronet LNG to purchase 7.5 MMTPA LNG from QatarEnergy

Petronet LNG has successfully concluded and executed a LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement (LNG SPA) for purchase of around 7.5 MMTPA LNG with QatarEnergy on long-term basis today. This is pursuant to extension of an existing LNG SPA for LNG supply of around 7.5 MMTPA LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement on FOB basis, signed on 31 July 1999 for supplies till 2028. Under the new agreement, LNG supplies will be made on delivered (DES) basis commencing from 2028 till 2048.

This LNG SPA between PLL and QatarEnergy will ensure energy security of the India and assure continued supplies of regasified LNG to major consuming sectors like fertilisers, CGD, refineries & petchem, power and other industries

